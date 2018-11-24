Police to call organisers demanding fulfilling of promise on PTPTN loan

Activists from Gabungan Mahasiswa Islam Malaysia take part in a protest march from Universiti Malaya to Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 13, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The police will call the organisers of a gathering over a National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN) promise at Menara PTPTN at Jalan Yap Kwan Seng here today.

Dang Wangi District Police Chief ACP Shaharuddin Abdullah said the gathering organised by the Coalition of Malaysian Muslim Students (Gamis) had committed an offence under the Peaceful Assembly Act (APA) 2012.

“No notice was given and action will be taken against the organisers under APA 2012,” he said when contacted here, today.

About 100 students who joined the rally had walked for three kilometres to the PTPTN Tower here, causing traffic congestion.

Meanwhile, Gamis president Muhammad Faizzuddin Mohd Zai also urged PTPTN chairman Wan Saiful Wan Jan to resign for failing to carry out the promise related to PTPTN.

On Nov 17, Wan Saiful reportedly said the agency could not fulfil the promise of deferring repayments for borrowers earning below RM4,000 because they did not want to put PTPTN into financial difficulty (menang sorak kampung tergadai). — Bernama