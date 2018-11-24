Umno to join PAS in celebratory Dec 8 rally

Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party will participate in a mass rally at Dataran Merdeka on December 8. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — After PAS, Umno today confirmed that it will proceed with participating in a mass rally at Dataran Merdeka on December 8.

“We thank the government for deciding to reject the ratification of ICERD.

“We will attend the rally en masse to say thank you, alright?” he was quoted by news portal Malaysiakini as telling reporters at the Putra World Trade Centre here.

ICERD refers to the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

The treaty had divided public opinion nationwide, with Umno and PAS leading calls for its rejection on grounds that it was unconstitutional and insinuating that its ratification would spell the beginning of the end of political power held by the Malay-Muslim demographic group purported to have been agreed upon by Malaysia’s forefathers in a “social contract” at the nation’s founding.

Several groups that had supported the ratification had expressed their dismay with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s latest stance, calling it a backwards move.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement saying the government will not ratify the ICERD, and will instead continue to defend the Federal Constitution “in which is enshrined the social contract that was agreed upon by the representatives of all the races during the formation of the country”.

Ahmad Zahid had denounced the statement as being improperly issued and not official as Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had not put his signature on the document.

The Opposition leader insisted the government table its rejection of ICERD in Parliament as a formal decision.

PAS mouthpiece Harakah had earlier confirmed the December 8 gathering will go on, adding that it will now be an “assembly of the rakyat’s victory and gratitude in rejecting ICERD”.

The Islamist party deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man was also reported saying the rally events will consist of prayers and speeches.

Malaysia is among 14 countries that have not signed or ratified the ICERD. Other nations include Brunei, Myanmar and North Korea.