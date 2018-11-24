Not a joke: Malaysia’s ‘funniest man’ seeking proteges

International Comedian and actor Harith Iskander at a press conference after launching the Joke Factory at Publika, Kuala Lumpur November 24, 2018. — Pictures by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 11 — Comedian Harith Iskander hopes to see more youths getting involved in the local stand-up comedy scene.

The 52-year-old, with over 28 years of experience in the industry explained about the importance of the youth and how The Joke Factory will act as a place to nurture those curious to give it a try.

“I want them to know there’s a place like The Joke Factory where they can start sharing their jokes to a small or large audience as well as a place where they can discuss their material with other comedians.

“It does not only serve as a place to hang out or a night to enjoy comedy instead my wife and I want to make it a platform to nurture young talent and as an educational hub.

“We are looking at talent management as part of our growth structure too,” he told a press conference at The Joke Factory in Publika here today.

Harith, crowned the Funniest Person in the World by Laugh Factory in 2016, said he is willing to help guide newcomers to be successful stand-up comics.

“I’ve spent some time talking to a few of the younger guys in the industry whenever I can. I don’t have all the answers but with 28 years of experience I’m here to assist anyone who needs help.

“A few guys who’ve never headlined a show had their first breakthrough here over the past three months and I always tell them, ‘You guys can build your brand from here on’,” he recounted to Malay Mail later.

His wife Dr Jezamine Lim, who also acts as his manager, chimed in, saying that a newcomer could earn up to RM2,000 per show.

International Comedian and actor Harith Iskander with his wife Dr Jezamine Lim at a press conference after launching the Joke Factory at Publika, Kuala Lumpur November 24, 2018.

“The young guys sometimes don’t know what they want to do but we want to show them that you can earn a living through comedy.

“A person with very minimal experience can get at least RM2,000 per gig so this shows there is a market for stand-up comedy,” she said.

Besides empowering youth, Harith believed that Malaysia has the potential to be the regional comedy central.

“There is no better place in Asia than Malaysia. You can ask any international stand-up comedian and they will tell you that the crowd is predominantly expats.

“But in Malaysia, if you go to a comedy show, 80 per cent to 90 per cent of the audience are locals and Malaysians in general speak English. So why not Malaysia be the main hub for stand-up comedy?” he said.