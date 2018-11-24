Use Mihas as springboard to foreign markets, Sabah SMEs told

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (Matrade) today urged the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Sabah to leverage on the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (Mihas) 2019 to push the sales of their products or services overseas.

Participation in Mihas 2019, also the world’s largest halal trade fair, is considered as a springboard for SMEs in the state in sectors such as food and beverages, finance, e-commerce, tourism, logistics, cosmetics and pharmaceutical, to meet with global buyers from over 33 countries.

Among the countries are Asean member states, Japan, China, Saudi Arabia and the European countries.

“Mihas attracts more than 21,000 trade visitors from around the world and during its 2018 edition held in April, the showcase saw the participation of 778 companies.

“Around 1,000 companies are expected to participate in Mihas 2019 and interested SMEs in Sabah that are keen to know more about Mihas, can log on to www.mihas.com.my or visit Mihas social media channels at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn,” said Matrade in a statement here, following the ‘Export Day Sabah 2018’ programme it hosted in Kota Kinabalu today.

The programme aimed to enhance Sabah SMEs’ awareness on Mihas, which will take place on April 3-6, 2019. — Bernama