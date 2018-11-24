16 days of activism against gender based violence — All Women’s Action Society

NOV 24 — November 25th marks the beginning of ‘16 Days of Activism’, a global campaign challenging gender-based violence, ending on December 10th. This campaign has been active since 1991, each year with a different theme. This year’s theme is “Orange the World: #HearMeToo”, which encourages the strengthening of women’s voices in coming out with their story, as well as pushing for dialogue and solidarity for all victims of gender-based violence.

Since the Harvey Weinstein scandal in the United States, there has been a growing awareness and understanding of inappropriate behaviors that make public spaces hostile to women. In July 2018, the surge of anti-sexual harassment awareness campaigns finally reached Malaysian shores as a houseman at Sungai Buloh hospital came forward about a sex predator among the senior staff. The expose turned into a national media storm. More victims came forward, as well as witnesses. After months of investigation, the perpetrator was suspended from work, and recently, terminated from service.

This is not the end - far from it. From the sexual harassment cases that AWAM has handled, we know that the majority of victims choose not to take action because of the stigma and because authorities often do not have adequate policies to address sexual harassment in their midst. The Sungai Buloh houseman’s case is merely the tip of the iceberg where sexual harassment is concerned.

Women’s rights groups such as the Joint Action Group (JAG) and the National Council for Women’s Organisations (NCWO) has drafted a sexual harassment bill that is designed to be victim-friendly. Under the new bill, protections against sexual harassment will not be limited to the workplace context; it will include all spaces, including public areas. It also provides protections for whistleblowers, a duty for employers to formulate sexual harassment policies, and interim protection orders. These measures will help to eliminate barriers to reporting for victims.

Asides from sexual harassment, AWAM’s 16 Days of Activism campaign also confronts rape, domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, cyber harassment, child marriage, and female genital mutilation. These are all forms of violence still prevalent both globally and in the Malaysian context. This campaign hopes to provide a more in-depth understanding of these issues, as well as providing common myths and facts people use to deflate them during daily exchanges of opinion. Moreover, this campaign provides useful information on what to do if you become a victim of such violence, along with the help you can offer as a bystander.

In conclusion, we hope to amplify voices through this campaign and moving forward, members of society will be more sensitive in handling gender-based violence, especially that involving the invisible and silenced. Through intersectionality of the women’s rights movement in Malaysia, we offer our hands and open our doors for survivors of gender-based violence to walk together with us. We call on the Government to take affirmative action and commit to ending gender-based violence in Malaysia.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.