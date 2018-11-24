PLUS’ RFID open payment system from Dec 15 at Penang Bridge, BKE, Jitra Toll Plaza

File picture of the PLUS highway. — Picture by Choo Choy May

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 24 — PLUS Malaysia Bhd will introduce its PLUS radio-frequency identification (RFID) open payment system beginning December 15 at the Penang Bridge, Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE) and the Jitra toll plaza in an effort to offer more convenience and options to users.

PLUS Managing Director Datuk Azman Ismail said PLUS RFID is an effort to modernise the toll industry in Malaysia and it will be expanded for other usage in the transportation sector.

“PLUS RFID is aligned with the government’s initiative to modernise the toll industry...RFID usage is not limited to tolls, the government also plans to expand it for other usage in the transportation sector. So this is the first step of the usage of RFID,” he told a press conference here today.

Azman said PLUS RFID features an open payment system which offers flexibility and freedom for Malaysian drivers to pay toll via credit and debit cards.

Ultimately, PLUS hopes this effort will lead to lesser congestion at toll plazas by minimising delays caused by insufficient balance or failure to top up, he said.

“One of the many concerns that many road users have about other devices to pay for the toll is (insufficient) battery or forgot to top up...all that will go away. Now customers now can use debit card, credit card, or even in the future if they want to use e-wallet, that feature can also be available.

“We are confident that the PLUS RFID, in collaboration with our partners namely Microsoft, Visa, Mastercard, Maybank and TERAS Teknology, will be able to facilitate seamless and secure toll transactions for Malaysian drivers in the future,” he said.

According to Azman, the PLUS RFID tag which is directly linked to the driver’s credit and debit card accounts, will be given free to Malaysian drivers participating in the public pilot programme at Penang Bridge, BKE and Jitra.

PLUS is also working with other highway concessionaires and e-wallet payment providers to enable integration of the PLUS RFID open payment system with other highways and e-wallet payment providers across the country.

Malaysian drivers planning to participate in this public pilot programme up north can register at www.plusmiles.com.my/rfid. Upon registration, drivers will be advised to visit designated PLUS RFID Fitment Centres at Penang Bridge and BKE starting from December 15 onwards.

Azman also said that PLUS is giving out 10,000 free PLUS RFID tags to frequent drivers on the Penang Bridge , BKE, and Jitra toll plaza.

“The drivers in Penang will be the first to experience and enjoy PLUS RFID upon registering at the PLUSMiles portal and obtaining their tags at the fitment centres ,” he said. — Bernama