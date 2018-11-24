Sarawak’s GPS finally a legal entity

Datuk Idris Buang said Gabungan Parti Sarawak is now a legal entity after it finally received a Certificate of Registration from the RoS two days ago. — Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 24 — Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is now a legal entity after it finally received a Certificate of Registration from the Registrar of Societies (RoS) two days ago.

“Yes, I can confirm that GPS has received the certificate,” Parti Pesaka Bumiputra Bersatu (PBB) information chief Datuk Idris Buang told Malay Mail today.

He said GPS leaders are glad that the ruling coalition has finally been registered after months of submitting application to RoS.

He said they will meet next week to discuss on the registration and other issues.

Idris, who is also Muara Tuang state assemblyman, was asked to elaborate on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Openg’s statement that “we have received our licence to move on”, but did not elaborate.

Abang Johari made the statement at the 67th annual dinner of the Sarawak Chamber of Commerce and Industry last night.

Last Monday, Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had informed Parliament that registration of GPS had been approved and that RoS would issue an official letter in the next few days.

The four component parties of GPS are PBB, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) and Progressive Democratic Party (PDP).

They pulled out of the Sarawak Barisan Nasional (BN) on June 12 and then formed GPS.

Abang Johari had said that the decision to leave the BN was made after much deliberation, reflection and due consideration, taking into account the country’s political development post 14th general election.

He had said GPS would cooperate and collaborate with the Pakatan Harapan federal government on national interest and on the state’s rights and interests based on the Federal Constitution and the Federation of Malaysia agreement.