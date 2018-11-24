Silence from government sends wrong message on racial tension — Selangor MCA Youth

NOVEMBER 24 — A shopper named as Mohamad Edi Bin Mohamad Riyars (aka Edi Rejang on Facebook) uploaded a video he took in a shopping mall where he accused a lady promoter for conducting beer sampling activities. The Chinese promoter clarified clearly that she approached non-Muslim consumers only.

Also, the managing director of the beer company, Lars Lehmann confirmed that she was just doing her job in line with all rules and regulations.

However, Edi berated the lady with vulgar language and middle finger. He even described the Chinese lady as a woman of pig breed (perempuan keturunan babi in Malay) His action of being a racist and using threatening, abusive or insulting language received backfire on him. Netizens from all races criticised his wrongdoing immediately.

It has been a week since the incident broke out but there’s not even a single comment from Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, the Women, Family and Community Development Minister.

“Wan Azizah should be the first minister to act against the barbaric action of Edi but she did nothing by remaining silent so far, just like nothing happened,” said Gan Kang Kai, the MCA Youth Selangor Secretary.

In Gan’s opinion, Wan Azizah ought to act immediately to defend the lady who was harassed by the shopper openly because she is the minister holding the portfolio of safeguarding women’s right.

“I am really disappointed with Wan Azizah who kept silent. This is something like sending a wrong message to the society indirectly where there’s no problem of insulting, berating, harassing & discriminating ladies in Malaysia,” said Gan.

Gan emphasised that Wan Azizah is also the Deputy Prime Minister who has responsibility to curb racial tension swiftly. She has all sorts of power required to call for a full stop to the trouble maker Edi but she failed to do so.

On the other hand, Gan gave a big applause to the lady promoter who remained calm while facing harassment from shopper. Anyway, he reminded that not all Malaysians will remain calm while being treated unfairly.

“A little spark may burst a mighty flame. That’s why it is crucial for the government to take immediate action to eliminate any spark that carries the potential of triggering racial tension,” Gan emphasised.

Gan hoped that the government, especially those ministers holding portfolio related to national unity to learn from this incident and act more sensible to maintain the harmony relationship among Malaysians.

* Press statement by MCA Youth Selangor secretary Gan Kang Kai on November 24, 2018.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.