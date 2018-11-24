Kedah Sultan proclaims Jerai Geopark as national geopark

Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah is given an explanation about various types of stones in Gunung Jerai, Yan November 24, 2018. ― Bernama pic

YAN, Nov 24 ― Jerai Geopark today was proclaimed as a National Geopark in conjunction with the coronation of the 29th Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah on Octpber 22.

The proclamation was made by Sultan Sallehuddin at the foot of Mount Jerai, Guar Chempedak near here. Also at the event was the Sultanah of Kedah Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff.

Also present were Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Dr Mahathir and State Industrial and Investment Committee and Local Government and Housing Committee chairman Tan Kok Yew cum Jerai Geopark Proclamation Ceremony Working Committee chairman.

Meanwhile, Water, Land and Natural Resources (KATS) Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar in his speech said Jerai was successfully certified as a National Geopark last year after 18 months of work starting with a geopark development survey in 2016 led by the Geoscience Department of Kedah, Perlis and Penang.

“The Ministry, as the National Geopark Committee chairman, welcomes the efforts in the creation of a geopark in our country that is of particular importance to sustainable development, in line with the vision of the ministry as the ‘Leader of Sustainable Management of Water, Land and Natural Resources For Prosperity of the Nation’, “he said.

He said the Federal Government had allocated RM10.7 million in the Eleventh Malaysia Plan (RMK11) for Geopark Development Potential Assessment Projects for the preservation and conservation of natural resources.

“From that amount, RM685,000 has been channelled to the Kedah, Perlis and Penang Geoscience Department in 2017 and 2018 for the implementation of a complete and detailed study and research on geological aspects,” he said.

Commenting further, Dr Xavier said geopark was a term used to describe the concept of sustainable development that stressed on the conservation of natural heritage resources, while upholding history and culture as well as boosting local economic activities.

He said the Jerai Geopark, covering an area of 800 square kilometres, encompassing two districts, namely Yan and Kuala Muda, was chosen for geopark development because it is scientifically located in the high rock geodiversity area of the Jerai Formation, Mahang Formation and Jerai Granite.

“The Jerai Formation with a rock age of about 550 million years is at the highest level of 1,217 metres from the sea level making Gunung Jerai unique and has a very high geological heritage value. The outcropping of the Jerai granite has shaped the landscape of Jerai which impresses the views of the visitors views passing the area.

“Even Jerai has been a trade route guide since the golden age of the Old Kedah civilisation. These geological and archaeological evidence shows the progress of the iron-based industry in Jerai which had become the focus of trade and the world's supply of iron at that time.

“In addition, the biological diversity, namely, the richness of flora and fauna at different altitudes also complements Jerai as a potential geopark to be recognised as a global geopark in the future,” he said. ― Bernama