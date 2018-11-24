Anchor introduces six new Instagrammable beverages

Anchor brand milk are seen on shelves at a shop, in this August 21, 2013 file picture. Anchor is introducing six new Asian taste beverages, made by using its dairy products. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Nov 24 ― Anchor Food Professionals (Anchor) returns with its latest campaign dubbed “#Moodmojee” by introducing six new Asian taste beverages, made by using its dairy products.

In the first phase of the campaign, Anchor collaborates with 15 food and beverages outlets nationwide to introduce the coffee, tea and chocolate-based beverages called the “Mood Boosters” to consumers.

The company’s National Sales Manager Chua Chern Shian said that local coffee, tea and chocolate enthusiasts will simply adore the beverages introduced by Anchor and its collaborators.

“We understand the versatile role dairy can play in delivering great taste, texture and appearance in any form whether it’s in beverages or cakes. Dairy is traditionally very popular with western markets but this time we want to play with local ingredients to give it an overall Asian taste and feel.

“We always look at what’s trending around the globe and strive to bring it back home to excite our business partners and ultimately, the taste buds of Malaysians. We have learnt that creativity and innovation is as important as taste to consumers these days,” he told a media briefing at Living Room Café in Taman Pelangi here yesterday.

The six beverages are named Kayanika Fusion, Lemon Mint Meringue, Pom and Grey Twist, Tangy Brew, White Chocoffee and Yuzu Chocolate Surprise. Each beverage uses Anchor dairy products as its ingredients which include full cream milk, cream cheese and whipping cream.

Chua said that apart from the unique refreshing taste, the drinks are also “Instagram” materials as it will leave “milk moustache” that he said will surely be a trend in Malaysia.

“All the dairy products our chefs use to create these beverages are already in the Malaysian market since the ‘70s and we’re just looking into the creative ways for the public to enjoy our products,” he added.

The Mood Boosters will be available in Choon Guan Coffee Shop and Gafe Kafe in Selangor, Living Room and Love Tea F&B (Johor), Cofeology Café & Restaurant (Melaka), Overstepped (Kedah), La Taste (Kedah and Penang), Lavish Fusion Bakery and HIVE by Love A Loaf (Penang), Family Confectionery and Baker’s Hut (Perak), Delight Factory, Chub’s Grill, Chiu’s Café and Lucky Bean in Sabah.

In the next phase, Chua said that Anchor was also looking to penetrate smaller townships like Kluang, Pontian and Batu Pahat as the company believed that the consumers there would also enjoy these beverages.

“We’re not only looking at the business side but we are also trying to connect with our loyal customers. We also believe that this campaign can bring together the older generation who are used to our products with the youth nowadays who are active social media users,” he added. ― Bernama