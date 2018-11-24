Baru Bian gets rousing welcome at Kuching International Airport

Sarawak PKR chairman Baru Bian received a rousing welcome at the Kuching International Airport this morning, November 24, 2018. ― Bernama pic

KUCHING, Nov 24 ― Hundreds of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) state leaders, members and supporters came to the Kuching International Airport this morning to show support for Sarawak PKR chairman Baru Bian.

On his arrival with his wife from Miri at 9.50am, Baru, who is also Works Minister, was honoured as Paramount Chief by the Orang Ulu community when they placed a special headgear on his head, the “Lavong Pahlawan Maren Kayan” headgear of Aristocratic Chief of the Kayan and Kenyah (ethnic groups in Sarawak).

Only a fellow Maren may bestow this title and place the headgear on its recipient.

Stephen Kuleh, a Kayan from Hulu Rajang, was given the honour on behalf of the community to place he headgear on Baru's head while his supporters carrying banners and placards shouted “Hidup Baru” (Long live Baru) .

A similar headgear, the “Lavong Manit” was also placed on Baru's wife’s head.

A Malay kompang group started the rousing welcome followed by the supporters singing a popular Iban song by Andrew Ngalai titled Berkikis Bulu Betis.

Also present at the airport were Sarawak PKR vice chairman See Chee How, secretary Nicholas Bawin and information chief Vernon Kedit.

Later, Baru, who is Member of Parliament for Selanggau and assemblyman for Ba'kelalan, gave a speech to his supporters and answered question from the media with regards to his future as Sarawak PKR chairman.

The show of support came about in view of speculation that Baru might be dropped as Sarawak PKR chief. ― Bernama