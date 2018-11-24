Baru alleges attempt to destabilise Sarawak PKR with new chief

Works Minister Baru Bian being is welcomed by about 200 PKR members and supporters upon arrival at the Kuching International Airport , November 24, 2018. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, Nov 24 ― Works Minister Baru Bian today warned of “elements” trying to destabilise the Sarawak chapter of PKR, over the attempt to appoint a new chief to replace him.

He said Sarawak PKR has been very peaceful and harmonious since he took over as state PKR chief in 2009, until over the last few months.

“We pray that we will be together because we know that there are some elements trying to divide and determine our future,” he said in his short address to PKR members and supporters welcoming him at the Kuching International Airport here.

Baru, however, did not indicate who the elements are, but it is believed that he is referring to attempts to replace him as the state PKR chief.

He said as long as party members are together and focused on their future direction, the state PKR chapter will be united and stronger.

“I am prepared to be the state chief again if the members still want me. It is up to you as members and leaders to choose our future direction.

“As far as I am concerned, I am ready to lead us again, if you still give me the mandate,” he said.

Speaking to reporters later, Baru said he agreed with PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that the appointment of Sarawak PKR chief must be in accordance with the party constitution.

“Whatever it is, my belief is that the existence of PKR must be accordance with the constitution. That is very important.

“Therefore, I welcome that kind of statement, and that we in Sarawak will adhere to the provisions of the constitution. This is very important for the existence of the party,” he said.

Baru, a lawyer by profession, also confirmed that Sarawak and Sabah chapters of PKR have the autonomy to appoint their respective chiefs.

He said the appointments of the state chiefs for the two Borneo states must be made after consulting their branch chiefs.

“So it is not correct to say that it is the prerogative of the president, but must be according to the provisions of the constitution where the president must consult all the branch chiefs,” he said, adding that this consultation has been done in the part.

Baru also appreciated the large turn-out of party members and supporters to welcome him at the airport.

“To me, this extraordinary because I am not used to this kind of welcome. I am just a simple village man,” he said, referring to about 200 members and supporters turning up at the airport.

He said he has told them that he still believes that PKR will still be the channel for Sarawakians to be represented in the federal government.