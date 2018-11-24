DPM arrives in Doha for three-day official visit

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail touched down at the Hamad International Airport in Doha for a three-day official visit. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

DOHA, Nov 24 ― Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrived here today for a three-day official visit to Qatar.

The aircraft carrying the Malaysian deputy prime minister touched down at the Hamad International Airport here at 5.45am local time. Malaysia is five hours ahead of Qatar.

She was met on arrival by Qatar’s Assistant Undersecretary for Social Affairs Ghanim Mubarak Ali Al-Kuwari and Malaysian ambassador to Qatar Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin.

This is her first official visit to Qatar after being appointed deputy prime minister on May 21 following Pakatan Harapan’s victory in the last general election.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, is scheduled to have an audience with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani as well as pay a courtesy call on Qatar Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani.

Her itinerary also includes a courtesy call on Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Dr Khalid Mohammed Al Attiyah, a meeting with Minister of Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs Yousuf Mohammed Al-Othman Fakhro and a presentation on the emirate’s social affairs sector.

Ahmad Fadil told Malaysian media covering her visit that Dr Wan Azizah will also deliver a speech entitled “The New Malaysia: Navigating the Journey Towards Convergence” at Qatar University. A speech by a previous foreign leader at the university was delivered by Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2015.

Dr Wan Azizah will also meet Vice Chairperson and CEO of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development Sheika Hind Bint Hamad Al Thani and the Malaysian diaspora in Qatar.

She is accompanied on the Qatar visit by Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister Senator Datuk Marzuki Yahya and Deputy Minister of Finance Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah. ― Bernama