U-turn on ICERD, what went wrong? ― Khoo Ying Hooi

NOVEMBER 24 ― Yesterday, Putrajaya in an official statement said that they will not proceed with the plan to ratify the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) after intense resistance from the Malay groups and individuals, also some political leaders and political parties who warned that the ICERD is a threat to Malaysia’s affirmative action policy.

“The government will continue to defend the Federal Constitution which includes the social contract agreed upon by representatives of all races during the founding of this nation,” said a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

The U-turn decision by Putrajaya is upsetting particularly for the human rights groups, as we are moving into the celebration of international human rights day on December 10. Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will be making his appearance in the human rights festival organised by the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) on December 8 in Padang Timor, Petaling Jaya. This is the first time that a human rights festival will be taking place in at a bigger scale with the prime minister expected to be in attendance.

The various issues that have taking place since the historical May general election has taught us some lessons. For the past 61 years, we have hardly had any strong domestic resistance as such on government’s policies related to human rights. We have had only ratified three international human rights treaties namely, the treaties on women, children and the persons with disabilities, despite of the pressure from the human rights groups be it local or international to the government to ratify the remaining six human rights treaties. The sudden decision of not to proceed to ratify ICERD has revealed the weaknesses in the government of the day.

First, there has been significant lack of appropriate or effective communication channel from the government to the people in the issues related on human rights. Take the ICERD for instance, after the announcement of the Foreign Affairs Ministry on Malaysia’s commitment of signing and ratifying the remaining six international human rights treaties out of a total of nine in the United Nations (UN), there have been little information on educating people what are these human rights treaties are, how will it works and what will be the impacts on people.

The complexity of multi-racial and multi-religious environment that we live in here in Malaysia is not new, and knowing any issues have potential to transform into a racial or religious issue, I expect the government today to could have predicted such resistance from the Day One they took over the office when it comes to race and religions.

I applaud the commitment of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government on their move to be committed and wanted to be part of all the international human rights treaties. However it is unfortunate that the government has miscalculated the reactions that they will receive. The resistance towards the ICERD has been based on mainly misperception and lack of knowledge on the impacts and the role of these international human rights treaties, and the government has failed to counter such misinformation. Contrary, this leads to the second issue, in which it invites speculations of the political will and readiness of the government in the human rights protection to the people as a united front.

Third, after six months, the government has not realized that generally, Malaysians are not exposed to any formal form of human rights education. While the support of the people to PH has managed to lead the alliance to govern the country, however over time, there have been many instances that show the serious gap of people’s understanding on what are human rights in practice and in reality. The discourse of human rights has undoubtedly increased but the instances such as the resistance on ICERD and the abolishment of the death penalty are clear example that the government has not been using a different approach to communicate with the people at large. What is needed for the government is to unite themselves by using the rights language in order to gain the support from people in term of human rights commitments.

My point is that the lack of penetration of human rights language into the mass public is something that the government needs to put more efforts on. Apart from education and public awareness that we needed, efforts to popularize human rights language into their daily communication to the people and into the government policies might in return help to foster more understanding on what is human rights. In conjunction with this international human rights day, I fervently hope that the government will eventually able to change the narrative of our strong embedded system that is based on communalism to rights language that could possibly in turn able to foster a system that is based on indivisibility and inclusivity.

* Khoo Ying Hooi (PhD) is a Senior Lecturer at the Department of International and Strategic Studies, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, University of Malaya.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.