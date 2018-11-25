Weekends are made better with nasi dagang Terengganu

Weekends are for resting and enjoying a plate of nasi dagang, gulai ikan tongkol and teh tarik. – Pictures by Lee Khang Yi

SUBANG JAYA, Nov 25 — It’s the weekend! Let’s rest, relax and eat nasi dagang. Hidden in Subang Jaya, Warung Terengganu is only open for business on those two days.

For the rest of the week, they are busy with catering. This eatery was started about 20 years ago by Hasmah Sulong or Kak Nah, as she is better known. Nowadays, her daughter Nadia Najwa looks after the place.

For a spicy hit, try the gulai ikan tongkol with a piece of tuna fish (left). The colourful rice grains for nasi minyak or rice with ghee (right)

We often see nasi dagang Kelantan so the Terengganu version is a rarity. Unlike the red flecked grains of beras dagang, the Terengganu version is a mix of Thai jasmine rice and glutinous rice.

Order a plate from Nadia and you’ll notice that the pearl white grains here have a slight sheen. This is thanks to the gentle stirring of fresh coconut milk after these rice grains are steamed with ginger, shallots and fenugreek seeds.

The fork tender daging kurma is a hearty dish without any santan (left). You can order ayam masak merah with your nasi minyak (right)

Each spoonful of the rice yields a lovely coconut milk fragrance with a savoury taste from the liberal use of salt. Just eating the slightly chewy rice grains on its own is already satisfying. On the side, you will be served crunchy acar timun.

Opt for the gulai ikan tongkol, if you want a traditional meal. You will be served with thick pieces of tuna fish swimming in a spicy, thin curry. Occasionally, there’s belimbing buluh added into the curry to give it a slightly tangy taste.

The menu here is limited but it’s not a deterrent to the crowds who head here for breakfast or brunch. Most of their customers usually pack home their orders. The other rice dish served here is nasi minyak or rice cooked with ghee. Choose between the daging kurma or ayam masak merah to eat with your colourful nasi minyak.

The daging kurma is a comforting bite with tender beef chunks. This version is flavourful with the use of spices like cinnamon, coriander, cloves and cardamoms. Since the style here omits santan or coconut milk, it means a lighter meal.

You can also score puding raja, a dessert from Pahang (left). You can also get pulut pagi with salted fish and roti keramat at the stall (right)

You can also select from a spread of pre-packed goodies. There’s laksam, pulut pagi, pulut cawan, nasi impit and desserts. You can also purchase the unusual roti Keramat shaped like small logs. This fluffy, deep fried snack is similar to the Chinese fried crullers or yau char kwai.

There’s also puding raja, a Pahang royal dessert made with finger bananas and prunes, swimming in custard. You can also get gleaming yellow jala emas or buah tanjung, traditional East Coast sweets. These are made from ducks’ eggs.

Customers flock here during the weekend to get their nasi dagang and nasi minyak fix

We understand from Nadia, all of these items aren’t prepared by them but a group of makciks who deliver them to their warung.

A meal here is incredibly satisfying... putting a happy start to your weekend!

Warung Terengganu

Jalan SS19/6, Subang Jaya

Tel: 016-2313940/016-8817781

Open: 7.30am to 12pm (Saturdays and Sundays)

Directions: Look for the stall tha is the first one when you walk in from the small carpark right opposite Restaurant Jin Zhou

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Food-Stand/Warung-Terengganu-Subang-Jaya-1025474020838743/