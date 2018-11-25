Hamadaya: Dining in the house of geishas

Kaiseki-ryori is a carefully curated dining experience. — Pictures by CK Lim

TOKYO, Nov 25 — Has the time of geishas passed?

While you can still spot these elegantly dressed ladies, classically-trained entertainers in the art of dance and song, in Kyoto’s Gion district, they appear to be a rarity elsewhere in Japan. Though elusive, geishas are still hired today to perform at ryotei or traditional Japanese restaurants. They are an emblem of old world Japanese hospitality.

At Genyadana Hamadaya (or Hamadaya as it’s fondly called), a two Michelin star restaurant in Tokyo, the high-culture realm of geishas is an integral part of its heritage. Founded in 1912, Hamadaya is located inside a house where geishas used to live during the Meiji period (late 1800s). The most famous geisha of the era, Kawakami Sadayakko (1871-1946), hailed from Hamadaya.

Ms. Yuko, the always smiling senior server at Hamadaya (left). The garden at Hamadaya, a traditional ryotei in Tokyo specialising in kaiseki-ryori cuisine (right).

Today Hamadaya is renowned for its fine kaiseki-ryori, akin to multi-course Japanese haute cuisine. In a way, kaiseki is the same every time — the order of the courses are clearly dictated, for example. For us, however, kaiseki is never the same, no matter how many times we experience it – it is seasonal, and the chef’s creativity is essential in playing with whatever is fresh from day to day.

Entering Hamadaya, with its well-landscaped garden and silent, discreet corridors, we are aware we are walking within walls deep in history. We are guided to our private room (all the rooms are private) by Ms Yuko, a senior server with a most beatific smile. Curious about the geishas, we learn that private performances can be arranged though this will have to be done well in advance.

Every private room at Hamadaya is covered with a tatami mat floor.

As we are settling into the comforts of our room — taking in the tatami mat, the carefully curated ikebana of leaf and blossom, the scroll of Japanese calligraphy hanging on one of the walls — Ms Yuko returns with our starter course or sakizuke.

She invites us to warm our palates first with some umeshu or plum wine. A spot-on suggestion as the liqueur’s sweet and sour taste brings out flavours of the chrysanthemum petals and mushrooms marinated with yuzu. A chilled cube black and white sesame tofu is elevated by a decadent mound of sea urchin and wasabi. Our tastebuds awoken, we are freshened and ready for more.

Awaken your palate with some umeshu (plum wine) (left). Chrysanthemum petals and mushrooms marinated with yuzu (right).

Chilled cube black and white sesame tofu with sea urchin and wasabi (left). Matsutake mushrooms, crabmeat dumpling, baby bok choy and steamed egg custard in clear soup (right).

Our second course is the wanmori, a soup course that reflects the season’s bounty. During autumn, the matsutake mushroom is highly prized in Japan for its unmistakable spicy aroma. Also known as songrong in Mandarin (the fungus, with its brief span of availability, is sought after by the Chinese too), it is paired here with a dumpling of fresh crabmeat, baby bok choy and steamed egg custard in clear soup. Utterly divine.

Sashimi of tai (sea bream) and akagai (ark shell) with premium wasabi from the Shizuoka Prefecture (left). Douse the bonito sashimi with some sake and soy sauce (right).

No kaiseki meal would be complete without a tsukuri course of raw fish. At Hamadaya, two styles of sashimi are served. First we enjoy slices of pale tai (sea bream) and orange-red akagai (ark shell) with some freshly grated wasabi. Ms Yuko informs us that this is premium wasabi from the Shizuoka Prefecture, the very best. Certainly very fine, adding a sublime tingle to each bite-sized morsel.

Then we are served some bonito sashimi. As bonito is infamous for how easily it spoils, we know this is very fresh if it’s served raw. A strong smelling fish, the chef at Hamadaya has scorched the side of the sardine to help cover up its scent. Instead of wasabi, we douse this with some sake and soy sauce, and eat it with a smidgen of scallions and grated ginger. It’s almost like eating dry-aged beef, albeit one farmed in the ocean.

Autumn’s best: yakimono hassun course or assorted grilled dishes (left). Smooth as silk: house-made sake (right).

A kaiseki meal by its very nature doesn’t have any single highlight as it balances every course to create a cohesive symphony, if you will. Yet we can’t help but be stunned by the yakimono hassun course or assorted grilled dishes. Every ingredient hums with the song of autumn at its peak.

The emerald dish that arrives has a cover of leaf fall — gold, red, orange and evergreen; maple and ginkgo leaves show off their best colours. If this were the carpet of fallen leaves on a forest floor, it’s our duty to unearth the treasures they hide: Grilled amadai (tilefish) with sake and salt; a juicy prawn grilled with soy sauce; roasted shimeiji mushrooms contrasted against Japanese persimmon and wild rice stems tossed with sesame and vinegar; salted ginkgo nuts and deep fried arrowhead bulbs.

Deep fried and simmered taro in a starchy yuba (bean curd skin) sauce, mizuna leaves and yuzu zest (left). Red miso soup with fried gluten (hoo) (right).

Tendon — steamed white rice topped with prawn and scallop tempura (left). Pickled vegetables (right).

What a showcase of autumnal plenty! We squeeze the wedge of sudachi — a small green sour citrus from the Tokushima Prefecture used to impart a sharp tanginess — and dig in, savouring every bite.

Before returning with the nimono course — deep fried and simmered taro in a starchy yuba (bean curd skin) sauce garnished with piquant mizuna (potherb mustard leaves) and yuzu zest — Ms Yuko offers us some sake that the restaurant makes. Its taste is clean and smooth, unlike some of the commercial bottles which can be harsh. She smiles at our obvious pleasure, satisfied that we are satisfied.

A simple ikebana arrangement of leaf and blossom (left). A dessert platter of seasonal fruits dressed with citrus honey (right).

The shokuji course is one nearly every Asian child grew up with and finds familiar as an adult: rice and soup. Yet we have to confess we did not grow up eating tendon — here a bowl of steamed white rice topped with prawn and scallop tempura. The pickled vegetables include the crunchy house-made bettara-zuke or sweet and salty daikon radish pickles.

Even the miso soup is extraordinary, using red miso which requires a longer fermentation period and develops a deeper umami flavour compared to the conventional yellow miso. Slices of fried gluten (hoo) add a textural dimension to the broth.

And finally, almost regretfully, for this signals the end of our wonderful meal, it’s time for dessert. We are reminded yet again of the basic tenets of kaiseki-ryori — begin with what is fresh and seasonal. A harvest platter of melon, pear, orange, grape, Japanese persimmon, rainbow kiwi and a single pomegranate seed dressed with citrus honey. A sea of sweet red bean soup with a moon of mochi (glutinous rice dumpling).

Sweet red bean soup with mochi (glutinous rice dumpling) (left). End your meal with a freshly brewed cup of hot sencha (right).

When it is this simple and good, nothing more is needed.

We finish with a freshly brewed cup of hot sencha. The green tea is light, without the astringent aftertaste of leaves that have been steeped too long. Here at Hamadaya, even the smallest detail matters. Dining in the house of geishas, we discover how we eat is how we wish to live our life — well and with a sense of purpose.

Genyadana Hamadaya

3-13-5 Nihonbashi Ningyo-cho, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Tel: +81-3-3661-5940

www.hamadaya.info