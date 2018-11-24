Lack of solidarity in Putrajaya led to ICERD kerfuffle, civil societies say

A group of protesters march from Masjid Kamek towards the Sogo complex in protest over ICERD, in Kuala Lumpur November 4, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 ― The Pakatan Harapan administration's mismanagement in handling myths and misconceptions had caused the International Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) issue to blow out of proportion.

In a joint statement, local civil society organisations have expressed their disappointment that the subsequent escalation had caused Putrajaya to back off from ratifying the international convention.

“Pakatan Harapan’s mismanagement of the issue and the lack of a unified front to counter the myths and misconceptions made by those who opposed ICERD have led to the rise and the escalation of the issue,” said the statement.

“The announcement by the Prime Minister’s Office to not ratify the ICERD is a step backwards for the new Malaysia.

“After promising the people and international audiences at the United Nations General Assembly and the recent Universal Periodic Review to create a Malaysia that is inclusive, moderate and respected globally the Pakatan Harapan government has fallen to the call of ICERD dissidents,” the groups said.

The groups also expressed its hope that Putrajaya will continue to ratify the ICERD in the future.

They explained that ICERD does not only help government in enacting policies against racism, but it can also promote understanding and empathy among the races, which is essential in promoting an inclusive, harmonious, progressive, prosperous, just and equitable nation that is free from discrimination.

“Unfortunately, myths and misconceptions overshadowed the benefits of this human rights instrument,” they said.

“It is unfortunate that these myths and misconceptions were not adequately addressed. Such myths and misconceptions have led to the erosion of the social fabric in Malaysia.”

The group said in light with the Sustainable Development Goals of leaving no one behind, the ruling party should be overpowered by dissidents and stay true to its commitments in ensuring equality, non-discrimination and justice for all.

“It is now time for the new Malaysia to commit itself to the promises of its manifesto to build a nation that is inclusive, moderate and respected globally.”

The joint statement was endorsed by 18 civil society groups including Pusat Komas, Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram), Sisters in Islam (SIS), and Persatuan Kesedaran Komuniti Selangor (EMPOWER).

The Prime Minister’s Office made the announcement yesterday amid mass protests by Malay-Muslim groups nationwide, and increasingly violent racial and religious threats.

Malaysia is one of 14 countries in the world that has not signed or ratified ICERD, including Brunei, Myanmar, and North Korea.