Why was Dr M’s signature absent from PMO statement on ICERD? Zahid asks

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says the statement to not ratify the ICERD can only be considered valid if it is signed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad himself and later brought to Parliament. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has questioned today the validity of the statement by the Prime Minister's Office to not ratify the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

He claimed the statement could only be considered valid if it was signed by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad himself, and later brought to Parliament so that it could be recorded in the official hansard.

“This approach is unacceptable and does not guarantee it could change anytime, even more so when done in a rushed manner,” Zahid said in a statement.

He said the Opposition is nonetheless thankful over the decision, claiming it was affected by several anti-ICERD protests across the country in past few weeks.

“It is also believed to be a political move by the Pakatan Harapan government in view of the Rantau assembly seat by-election not long from now.

“To that the Opposition urges the government to follow set procedures in announcing decisions connected to foreign policies,” Zahid said, adding that until it is included in the Parliamentary hansard, the government's sincerity in decision making will be hard to believe.

Kerajaan Pakatan Harapan tidak akan meratifikasi Konvensyen

Antarabangsa Mengenai Pembasmian Diskriminasi Kaum (International Convention On The Elimination Of All Forms Of Racial Discrimination –ICERD). pic.twitter.com/Mp6Vx5kl0S — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) November 23, 2018

Similarly, Umno secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa also said the government cannot say it is changing its stance and will guarantee ICERD will not be signed, via a letter or a press release.

“It must be done by the prime minister through a statement to Parliament and officially recorded in the hansard of the Parliamentary minutes,” he said on Twitter.

The Prime Minister’s Office made the announcement yesterday amid mass protests by Malay-Muslim groups nationwide.

Yesterday, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the decision was made unanimously by the Cabinet.

Malaysia is one of 14 countries in the world that has not signed or ratified ICERD, including Brunei, Myanmar, and North Korea.