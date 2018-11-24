Mickelson edges Woods in playoff to earn US$9m cash prize

Phil Mickelson (right) reacts with the winner's belt after beating Tiger Woods (left) in a special showdown at the Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas November 23, 2018. — USA TODAY Sports/Reuters pic

LAS VEGAS, Nov 24 — Phil Mickelson sank a four-foot birdie putt on the fourth extra hole to pocket US$9 million (RM37.7 million) and beat Tiger Woods in an exhibition clash yesterday between two of golf's greatest rivals.

Mickelson and Woods sparred over 22 rounds of match-play pay-per-view golf in front of an invitation-only gallery of 700 people at the Shadow Creek Golf Course in Las Vegas.

Mickelson clinched the victory with a short putt after Woods' tee shot landed on the green but he left his six-foot birdie putt short.

Mickelson had several putts to win earlier in the match that failed to drop, but he made no mistake on the final go at the par-three, 93-yard hole for the winner-take-all triumph.

While both the 48-year-old Mickelson and the 42-year-old Woods are past their prime, Friday's meeting between the 19-time major winners still provided some entertaining golf.

But since their heyday in the late 1990s and early 2000s, however, both Woods and Mickelson have been in steady decline.

While they both recorded victories on the PGA Tour in 2018, it has been five years since Mickelson won a major, while Woods hasn't hoisted a major since 2008. — AFP