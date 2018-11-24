Johor DT denies interest in signing Kedah's Muhammad Akhyar

Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid (right) in action against Mongolia's Oyunbaatar Otgonbayat during a friendly international at the Bukit Jalil stadium recently. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 – Johor Darul Ta’zim’s (JDT) technical director Alistair Edwards has quashed claims that the club is interested to signed Kedah player Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid without consent from Kedah FA.

Edwards, instead, revealed that the reigning Super League champions, did not offer any contract to the 19-year-old wonderkid as they aware that the latter is believed to be still under contract with Kedah FA until end of next year.

“We do not appreciate the accusations just because a player wants to terminate his contract. Should Akhyar be a free agent, he is free to negotiate with any club that wants him, including JDT,” he was quoted as saying in the latest entry posted in JDT's facebook page Johor Southern Tigers.

He was responding to several news reports that Muhammad Akhyar wants to terminate his current contract after a few clubs expressed interest to acquired his services following his superb performance with the national senior squad and also the youth national squad, including the Under 19 squad.

Muhammad Akhyar brought the case to the Football Association of Malaysia, a few days ago after the former and Kedah FA failed to reach an agreement on the matter. FAM is expected to make a decision soon. – Bernama