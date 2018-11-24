Rita Ora and Rudimental team up on 'Summer Love'

Rudimental is releasing ‘Toast to Our Differences’ in early 2019. ― AFP pic

LONDON, Nov 24 ― London drum'n'bass band Rudimental has enlisted Rita Ora on the new track Summer Love.

The group announced the song's release yesterday via Twitter, the same day Ora released her new album, Phoenix.

“Big love going out to Rita on this one, we loved every second of making this,” the band wrote.

Summer Love is the latest track to be heard off Rudimental's upcoming album, Toast to Our Differences, which is due out January 25.

The new track follows on from previous singles These Days featuring Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen; Let Me Live with Anne Marie and Mr Eazi; and, most, recently, Walk Alone with Tom Walker. ― AFP-Relaxnews