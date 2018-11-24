Trump souring on Treasury Secretary Mnuchin, WSJ reports

US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin speaks during an interview in Nusa Dua, Bali October 12, 2018. ―

WASHINGTON, Nov 24 — Donald Trump is souring on Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, blaming him for the appointment of a Federal Reserve chairman whose rate hikes have angered the president, The Wall Street Journal reported yesterday.

Citing Trump's advisors, the paper added Trump has also voiced his displeasure over Mnuchin's skepticism toward punitive trade actions against China, as well as recent volatility of the stock market.

Quoting a person familiar with the matter, the Journal reported that during a conversation with someone who praised Mnuchin's performance, Trump mentioned turbulence on the stock market and asked: “If he's so good, why is this happening?”

The Trump White House has been notorious for its high turnover, with heavyweights including former secretary of state Rex Tillerson and attorney general Jeff Sessions pushed out after losing their boss's confidence.

But working in Mnuchin's favour is his long history with Trump and reputation as an unswerving loyalist who does not allow disagreements to spill out into the public domain.

The main sticking point, however, is reportedly Trump's annoyance with Jerome Powell, the chairman of the Federal Reserve, whose ascendance he pins on Mnuchin — although Trump nominated Powell to the post.

The Fed, an independent body, has raised its benchmark interest rate three times this year, much to the chagrin of Trump who views the hikes as a threat to the economy and his re-election chances in 2020.

Trump has reportedly mused among his advisors that he would have been better served by picking Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, when he formed his cabinet in 2016.

In a statement to the Journal, White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said: “The president has been long clear about his views on the Fed,” adding Trump “appreciates” Mnuchin's work and he “has been effective in carrying out the president's agenda.” — AFP