New airport will not disturb Tioman Island’s environment, says Pahang MB

Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail says at least seven government departments will monitor the construction of the project to ensure that it would comply to the set rules. ― Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Nov 24 ― Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail says that both state and federal governments will monitor the construction of a new airport in Tioman Island to ensure that will not affect the island’s environment as it has been declared as marine park.

He said at least seven government departments would monitor the construction of the project to ensure that it would comply to the set rules.

The departments involved are the Department of Environment, local authority, Department of Marine Park, Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), PLANMalaysia, Water Regulatory Body (BKSA), State Secretary Office and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

Meanwhile, in an unrelated development, pertaining to the problem of illegal exploration in the highland area, especially by large-scale farmers, Wan Rosdy said the Pahang state government viewed the problem seriously and monitored the matter even during the administration of former mentri besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob.

“As a government who cares about the welfare of its people, the state government is very tolerant of smallholders whose goal is to make a living for their families.

“In fact, the Ops Gading has been implemented since November 1 with the placement of the army and General Operations Force (PGA) personnel, as well as other local agencies at the highlands,” he said.

Wan Rosdy said the placement was aimed at enhancing the monitoring efforts and to demonstrat the security forces’ presence including on public holidays.

The Pahang State Assembly adjourned sine die. ― Bernama