Kelly Rowland returns with new song 'Kelly'

Kelly Rowland has dropped her new song 'Kelly'. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 24 ― Kelly Rowland is back with her first solo music since 2013 after dropping the new single Kelly.

Rowland joined Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott earlier this year on the track Get It, but her most recent solo music dates back to her 2013 LP Talk a Good Game.

The new track finds the former Destiny's Child member singing/rapping about her life and expressing brash self-confidence over a bass-heavy backing.

Kelly arrives with no hint of whether a new studio album might be on the way. ― AFP-Relaxnews