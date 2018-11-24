Kuchai Lama robbery: Four suspects have criminal records, says KL police chief

Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim speaks to reporters at the location of the armed robbery at a goldsmith shop in Kuchai Lama on Tuesday. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 ― Four of the five suspected criminals who were killed at a shootout during an armed robbery at a goldsmith shop in Kuchai Lama on Tuesday have previous criminal records involving various offences, said Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim.

He said the four suspects, aged 20 to 37, have criminal records including murder, robbery as well as offences under the Dangerous Drugs (Special Preventive Measures) Act 1985.

“One of them, aged 20, was on the police most wanted list and his identity has been ascertained.

“I will not disclose their names because the investigation is still ongoing as well as the detailed post-mortem process,” he told a media conference at the Sunway Putra Mall, here, in conjunction with a high profile policing programme.

However, Mazlan said one of the gang members, aged 23, did have any previous criminal records.

He said the investigation found three of the five suspects came from Teluk Panglima Garang in Kuala Langat, Selangor, while one from Lunas in Kedah and another from Ampang, Selangor.

The police were still investigating whether all the suspects had been involved in any of the secret societies, he said.

On Tuesday, five of the six criminals armed with axes, machetes and firearms robbed a goldsmith shop at a supermarket in Kuchai Lama here, were killed during a shootout with police.

Meanwhile, commenting on a high-profile policing programme, Mazlan said it was an approach to attract the public to report any criminal cases to the police. ― Bernama