There is no need to hold any anti-ICERD rally, says home minister

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin says if anyone wishes to go ahead with the anti-ICERD rally, it will be subject to the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012. ― Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 ― There is no need for any form of rally to protest against the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) now that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government has decided not to ratify it, says Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He also described any moves to continue with such a rally as being unreasonable.

“If any party wishes to go ahead with the rally, I wish to stress here that it will be subject to the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

“The organiser must comply with the provisions of this Act and every condition set by the police,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Muhyiddin said stern action would be taken against those who used the rally to try and trigger racial and religious tensions.

“While the government celebrates the rights of individuals to speak and assemble as guaranteed by the Federal Constitution, these rights should be practised in accordance with the law,” he said.

The minister also advised the public not to take any action or make any statements that could undermine racial and religious relationships and threaten public order.

He said the law on incitement was still in force and stern action would be taken against anyone who purposely triggered racial sentiments.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement today stating that the PH government would not ratify ICERD and would continue to uphold the Federal Constitution, in which the social contract was agreed upon by representatives of all races in the formation of the country. ― Bernama