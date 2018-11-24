Beach chic and bold colours at Michael Kors collection

Models walk the runway during the Michael Kors Collection Spring 2019 Runway Show at Pier 17 in New York September 12, 2018. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — For Spring 2019, Michael Kors is taking fans and fashion lovers on a global getaway with bright and bold hues in a fun, playful collection, revealed in a regional viewing earlier this week at Ilham Tower, Kuala Lumpur.

Colour lovers will be drawn to the painted floral dresses in shades of turquoise, lemon, lime, watermelon and persimmon.

Complementing this, are an array of roomy destination totes and bejewelled aquatic embellishments that take its wearer from a day at the beach to a sunset party.

The brand collaborated with Australian-born, Brooklyn-based artist Christina Zimpel to create original artworks that can be seen on the brand’s totes.

“The spring 2019 collection is inspired by the idea of a global getaway, and surrounding our guests with Christina’s colourful, optimistic artwork was the perfect way to transport them to these glamorous locations,” Kors said via a press release during his eponymous label’s runway show at New York Fashion Week.

Step into the late 1960s and early 1970s with a retro assortment of navy, red and white denim pieces featuring heart motifs, tie-dye and peace signs that exude sporty charm.

All things sporty continues with a range of black and white designs dubbed “Sportif Chic” that are given an unexpected ladylike twist in the form of sunshine yellow and clover green, striking embellishments and dimensional embroideries.

For a dose of “Urban Romance,” pretty lace and butterfly motifs create an ultra-feminine vibe while cool camo and studded extras exude a tough-luxe touch.

The Michael Kors Spring 2019 collection will be available in stores in Malaysia next year.