Fun times during school break

A past performance the PJ Live Arts Centre. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 24 — School is officially out.

Children rejoice while parents struggle to keep them meaningfully occupied for about five weeks before school starts again.

There are plenty to see and do in Klang Valley with the kids, especially on weekends and your days off.

It also helps to reduce screen time with their gadgets and computers.

Here are some suggestions:

Go to the theatre

Seeing that kids are overstimulated by films with a lot of special effects, try entertaining them by going to a theatre show.

There are plenty to choose from during the holidays.

Browse websites of several theatres to find out the most suitable show for your children’s age groups.

For example, PJ Live Arts is showing “Aliens Love Underpants” until Dec 2.

It is about aliens coming to Earth to steal everybody’s underpants.

Based on a children’s book by Claire Freedman and Ben Cort, the tale is brought to life by Big Wooden Horse Theatre.

There is even a “relaxed performance” tomorrow that is adapted for children on the autism spectrum. Visit pjlivearts.my for tickets.

If a play isn’t for you, there are dance and singing performances scheduled for December. Let’s support the arts.

Hello MPO

If you have children aged above eight, bring them to a performance by the Malaysian Philharmonic Youth Orchestra at KLCC.

The orchestra on December 16 will be playing a showcase called “Once Upon A Tune,” comprising Humperdinck’s Hansel & Gretel Overture, Dvorak’s Violin Concerto in A minor and more.

It is supposed to inspired a musical adventure through an enchanted forest.

Perhaps after watching the young musicians, your children will be inspired to learn an instrument or two.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra will be having many performances in December, some with a starting price of RM28.

Visit mpo.com.my for details.

Contemporary circus

Children these days are not easily impressed, even if a circus has various animal performances.

This local circus troupe has something different to offer.

Combining aerial and flow dance, visual arts and gravity-defying stunts, Cre Arts Asia wants to take you on a journey to encounter creatures and beings of a planet far away, playing on four ancient elements.

The troupe promises to have fire, light, juggling, acrobatics and dance that challenges the physicality of the human body.

It will be staged from November 30 to December 2 at the KL Performing Arts Centre.

For tickets, visit klpac.org.

See art for a dime

Art galleries and exhibitions may not sound enticing on paper. But bring your kids along anyways.

The point is to spend time together discussing what you see while getting bums away from the sofa.

For example, learn some local culture and history at Wisma Kebudayaan SGM in KL as it is hosting the Splendours of Malaysia exhibition.

Artist Ismail Embong and daughter Emma Maembong are put our multiculturalism on display, in hopes of encouraging understanding and appreciation.

There are 54 pieces in the exhibition, with faces of people from across the country, including their history, architecture, costumes, tradition and customs.

It is open to the public for free and it ends on December 2.

Another interesting exhibition to go to is Latiff Mohidin: “Pago Pago” (1960-1969) at KL’s Ilham Gallery.

Collaborating with National Gallery Singapore and Musée National d’Art Moderne — Centre Pompidou, it is a showcase of the artist’s thoughts and reflections during the 1960s when he travelled across Europe and South-east Asia.

It is open until December 30 and admission is free.

Parents can also check out the many galleries in town, such as the National Art Gallery, Islamic Arts Museum, Galeri Petronas and Bank Negara Art Gallery.

Makers’ dream

All the talk about robotics, coding and the importance of STEM is lost when children are forced to just listen to teachers drone on in class.

To cultivate interest, try joining workshops related to the makers movement, on topics such as 3D printing, building items, metalworking, woodworking and so on.

Children are said to learn better during hands-on classes.

A quick online search will pull up makerspaces, workshops and activities that parents and children can participate together.

Such places include KakiDIY in Cyberjaya, MakerLab in Jaya One, Me.Reka and Makers & Co.

Sports club

Since Malaysia earned the title of being “the most obese” in Asia, parents are paying more attention to their children’s health.

Get them in shape by enrolling at your nearby sports club.

You can even go to specialised ones that focus on basketball, swimming, badminton, futsal, rock climbing or even skating.

Better yet, start by taking the kids to playgrounds and parks to let loose some pent-up energy.

But parents, remember to join in the fun too.

Piloting drones

A few decades ago, the most interesting thing that one can try to pilot is a mini helicopter.

Now, you can build your own drones and watch them take flight.

If you are not sure where to start this activity as a family, there are a lot of hobbyist clubs listed on Facebook.

They usually offer classes, workshops and even help get you a starter kit and accessories.

The people running these clubs will also keep you updated on the latest regulations on drone flying. While this activity requires a quite a sum to start, you can make it a family hobby and take part in competitions organised by the clubs.

Cooking up a storm

Cooking is an important life skill to have.

There are many spaces in Klang Valley that offer cooking courses for kids, if you yourself are not sure what to do in a kitchen.

Learn to make simple items that are also fun to eat. If you are a good cook, invite your kids into the kitchen and start making tea-time treats for a start.

Since the year end school holidays are long, there are plenty of opportunities to try out new recipes. Just make sure the kids get a crash course on kitchen safety.