Three of Hael Husaini’s songs among 12 Anugerah Juara Lagu finalists

The finalists for Anugerah Juara Lagu 33 pose after the announcement was made. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, Nov 23 — After three weeks of competition, 12 songs out of 30 made it as finalists of the prestigious Anugerah Juara Lagu 33 set to take place next February.

The result was announced by hosts Sherry Alhadad and Haziq Hussni during the last semfinal of Muzik Muzik 33 (SFMM32) at Sri Pentas 2, Shah Alam tonight.

The songs that made it through were Semakin composed by Mera Utama and performed by singer Siti Sarah, Bunga (Hang Nadim/Ara Johari), Kau Pun Sama (Syamel), Sampai Bila (Sharon Paul/Misha Omar), Haram (Hael Husaini/Dayang Nurfaizah), Luluh (Khai Bahar), Bunga (Omar K/Altimet), Jatuh Bangun (Haqiem Rusli), Tak Pernah Hilang (Farouk Roman/Amylea x Kaer), Hajat (Ezra Kong/Hael Husaini), Di Matamu (Sirkhan/Sufian Suhaimi) and Nisan Cinta (Hael Husaini/Siti Nordiana and Jaclyn Victor).

The selection of the 12 songs for the final was done by a jury comprising Ajai, Helen Yap, Edrie Hashim, Azmeer, Cat Farish and headed by Datuk Mokhzani Ismail.

“Picking the 12 was no easy task. Although there were a lot of ballads in the 30 songs that competed, we have to give way for other genres too in order to make it fair.

“So that’s why there are only four ballads made it to the finals. Overall, I am satisfied with the end results,” Mokhzani said.

Audience was also treated to performances by Hazama & The Penglipur Lara with Rahmad Mega.

The semifinals was broadcasted live from studio Sri Pentas 2, Plaza Alam Sentral Shah Alam.