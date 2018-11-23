Free water in Selangor to continue in more targeted manner, says MB

Selangor Mentri Besar Selangor, Tuan Amirudin Shari speaks to the media after presenting the 2019 Selangor Budget in SUK Selangor, November 23, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

SHAH ALAM, Nov 23 — The Selangor government will increase the amount of free water provided to the people in the state from the current 20 cubic metres to 25 cubic meters a month, with focus on benefitting those in the B40 group, Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari announced.

He made the announcement when tabling the state budget of RM2.56 billion for 2019 at the State Assembly sitting here today.

The mentri besar said the distribution of the free water would be done in a more targeted manner from next year in line with the restructuring of the state’s free water programme.

“The state government is confident that the B40 group deserves and will appreciate the free water more than others.

“So, we have agreed to increase the amount of the free water for them from 20 cubic metres a month to 25 cubic metres a month,” he said.

Amirudin said under Budget 2019 and after the restructuring of the free water programme, the allocation set aside for the purpose was only RM80 million, hence allowing the state government to save RM105.2 million, which would be returned to the people through community development programmes.

The state budget of RM2.56 billion for next year is equally divided between operating and development expenditures, with each receiving an allocation of RM1.28 billion.

“The budget will have a deficit of RM360 million due to the substantive development allocation to meet the need for sustainable development,” the mentri besar said.

Amirudin also announced a bonus of one month’s salary for the state’s civil servants, which will be paid on Dec 20, involving a financial implication of RM34,53 million to the state government. — Bernama