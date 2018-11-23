Man City defender Mendy ‘could be out for 12 weeks’

Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy celebrates after their Premier League match against Manchester United in Etihad Stadium, Manchester, November 11, 2018. — Reuters pic

MANCHESTER, Nov 23 — Benjamin Mendy could be out of action for up to three months following knee surgery, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola revealed today ahead of the Premier League champions’ trip to West Ham this weekend.

The City left-back, who missed much of last season after suffering cruciate ligament damage in his right knee, went under the knife last week. This time the problem is with the meniscus in his left knee.

Asked if he had a timescale for the Frenchman’s expected recovery, Guardiola said at his pre-match press conference: “10 to 12 weeks.”

Playmaker Bernardo Silva has also been ruled out of Saturday’s match at the London Stadium after picking up a knock on international duty with Portugal. He may also miss City’s Champions League clash at Lyon next week.

“He (Silva) cannot play this weekend. It’s not too big but I don’t know if, next Tuesday, he’s ready,” said Guardiola.

Guardiola will face his predecessor as City manager, Manuel Pellegrini, tomorrow.

The current West Ham boss guided City to the Premier League title in 2014 before making way for Guardiola two years later.

Guardiola said: “Here he won the league. He helped this club to be where we are right now, and he is going to do well at West Ham.” — AFP