Improve yourself before seeking aid, Perak MB tells Orang Asli

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu speaks to reporters during a press conference in Ipoh November 8, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

TAPAH, Nov 23 — The Orang Asli in Perak must have the initiative and act on advancing themselves in their settlements which in turn would help them improve their socio-economic status, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu .

He said the suggestion was made to prevent them from indulging in a culture of seeking help from people with influence, to help the community.

He said that the concern was that if aid was continuously channelled to them without the community coming up with their own initiatives, the assistance and allocations given to them by the government and others, will not be utilised to the fullest.

“What I mean is that indigenous villagers need to look for alternatives to boost their village economy. The government is ready to help but we are asking them to forget about the culture of expecting outsiders to provide items and help them.

“And if they feel their village has potential as a tourist attraction, then I suggest that they improve their settlements first, then we might consider approving the help they require,” he added.

Ahmad Faizal, who is also Chenderiang State Assemblyman, said this after launching a community programme with leaders, government agencies and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pos Musuh LZ (Landing Zone) near here, today. — Bernama