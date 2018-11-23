Utusan: Najib ordered audit report on 1MDB altered

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak smiles as he leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex September 20, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak ordered the original audit report on scandal-plagued fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) to be altered, Umno-owned Utusan Malaysia reported today.

Quoting an anonymous source, the report said the former prime minister wanted his involvement and fugitive broker Low Taek Jho, or Jho Low, omitted from the report prepared by then auditor-general Tan Sri Ambrin Buang.

The audit report was said to note Najib’s knowledge of the mismanagement in 1MDB.

It reported that the amendments were made in a meeting at the Prime Minister’s Office with Ambrin, current Chief Secretary Tan Sri Ali Hamsa, then Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Tan Sri Dzulkifli Ahmad, and Najib’s chief private secretary Tan Sri Shukri Mohd Salleh.

Last month, Ambrin had insisted that nobody had tampered with his report, as he had full authority over it.

It is understood that same report has been presented by Auditor-General Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad to the Parliamentary Public Accounts Committee.

This comes as Najib claimed today that his relationship with Low was strictly professional and was forged with the country’s economic interests in mind.

The former prime minister also blamed US investment banking goliath Goldman Sachs for failing to safeguard Malaysia’s interests by not alerting his administration of Low’s efforts to defraud the Malaysian investment firm.