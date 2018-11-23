Advancecon bags second contract for Serenia City’s Phase 2

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Earthworks and civil engineering services specialist Advancecon Holdings Bhd has secured an RM18.8 million contract, its second win related to Phase 2 of Serenia City in Sepang in less than two weeks.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, it said the latest contract given by Sime Darby Serenia Development Sdn Bhd to its wholly-owned subsidiary Advancecon Infra Sdn Bhd was for the construction and completion of Package 2D, a service reservoir and appurtenance works for the township.

The contract, with an estimated duration of 12 months starting Dec 3, 2018, would contribute positively to the group in the financial year ending Dec 31, 2019, the company said.

Together with the Package 2E earthworks and appurtenance works clinched on Nov 14, the group’s total undertaking for the Serenia City development stands at RM62.2 million.

“We are optimistic that this will translate into stronger bottom-line margins going forward,” Advancecon Holdings Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Phum Ang Kia said.

The group’s current order book stands at RM895.1 million, which will provide earnings visibility until December 2020.

The latest contract brings the total value of Advancecon’s wins so far this year to RM480.1 million. — Bernama