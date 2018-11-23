Heng officially endorsed for next Singaporean PM, Cabinet changes in due time

Singapore’s Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat and Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing leaving a press conference, shortly after the People’s Action Party unveiled its slate of office-bearers on its new Central Executive Committee, November 23, 2018. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 23 — The election of the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) new top decision-making body is a “major step forward” for political renewal, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, as he signalled Cabinet changes are afoot “in due course”.

Today, the ruling party unveiled its slate of office-bearers on its new Central Executive Committee (CEC), with Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat, 57, confirmed as its first assistant secretary-general.

This paves the way for Heng to succeed Lee, 66, as the party’s secretary-general, and prime minister after the next General Election (GE) due by April 2021.

In a post on the PAP’s Facebook page, Lee said the younger political office-holders had been meeting in recent months to discuss who should lead them, and decided on Heng.

Heng, in turn, asked Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing — who was named second assistant secretary-general — to be “his number two”, Lee said.

“Chun Sing has agreed and the younger team has endorsed Swee Keat’s decision,” Lee wrote.

The prime minister said that after the CEC met today, he held a party caucus to brief Members of Parliament (MPs) on the new CEC line-up, as well as on the consensus reached by the younger office-holders on who should lead them.

The MPs endorsed Heng as their next leader and Chan as his deputy, said Lee.

Lee, who has said he would not wish to continue as head of the Government beyond 70 years old, reiterated that the leadership transition is “always a complex and delicate matter”.

He said Heng and Chan have “complementary strengths and make a strong pairing”, having worked with them and watched them grow in their various responsibilities.

“They and the other younger office-holders have gradually come together to work as a team and make the most of the strengths of each team-member,” he wrote.

“I am confident that they will continue to grow in experience and touch, and steadily win the confidence and trust of Singaporeans.”

Lee said a smooth transition to the new team to lead Singapore beyond the next GE is important not only for the PAP, but also for the country’s future.

“The older ministers and I will do our best to help the new team succeed,” he added.

Separately, a statement signed by 32 younger PAP political office-holders said they “endorse and support” Heng and Chan as their leaders.

They said they have a “diverse team” composed of members with different experiences, and complementary skills and strengths.

“Over the past few years, we have been working closely and getting to know one another better — collaborating in committees and taskforces, developing and implementing policies, and walking the ground.”

Saying that the issue of leadership has been considered carefully, they added: “We will continue to work cohesively as a team and forge a strong partnership with all Singaporeans.” — TODAY