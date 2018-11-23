Trial of Najib’s money laundering, graft cases set for 15 days from April 15

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, arrive at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex November 15, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The High Court here today set 15 days from April 15 next year for the trial of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who was charged with four counts of graft and 21 counts of money laundering involving 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) fund.

Judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah set April 15 to May 3 next year for the trial after both the prosecution led by Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram and the defence led by Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah agreed to the date.

During today’s proceedings, Sri Ram informed the court that although 52 names had been listed as the prosecution witnesses, not all of them would be called to testify during the trial.

“A total of 390 documents have been submitted to the defence so far,” he said.

Meanwhile, without revealing the reasons, Muhammad Shafee said the defence would file an application to strike out all the charges faced by his client.

“Besides, we will also seek to disqualify the lead prosecutor Sri Ram,” he said, telling reporters later that conflict of interest was among the reasons to disqualify Sri Ram from leading the prosecution team.

On Sept 20, Najib was charged with four counts of graft under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act and 21 counts of money laundering under the Anti-Money Laundering and Anti-Terrorism Financing Act 2001, involving the 1MDB fund of RM2.28 billion.

He was alleged to have committed all the offences at AmIslamic Bank Berhad, No. 55, Jalan Raja Chulan, Bukit Ceylon between 2011 and 2014. — Bernama