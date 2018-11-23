Novels by Sally Rooney, Tom Rachman on Costa Book Awards shortlist

Sally Rooney's 'Normal People' is on the shortlist for the Costa Book Awards Novel prize. — Picture courtesy of Faber & Faber via AFP-Relaxnews

NEW YORK, Nov 23 — The shortlist has been revealed for the 2018 Costa Book Awards, with finalists including novels by Sally Rooney and Tom Rachman, a war poem set amidst the dread of the Cold War, and a biography about a homeless couple’s 630-mile sea-trail trek.

The Costa Book Awards honour outstanding books written by authors based in the UK and Ireland across five categories — First Novel, Novel, Biography, Poetry and Children’s Book. Winners are chosen in each category, and one of the five winners is then named as Book of the Year.

Shortlisted books have now been revealed across the five categories. Finalists for Novel include Pat Barker’s The Silence of the Girls, a historical novel approaching the Trojan War from a female perspective; The Italian Teacher, the latest novel from The Imperfectionists author Tom Rachman, set in 1950s Rome; Sally Rooney’s Man Booker-longlisted Normal People, a coming-of-age love story set in rural Ireland; and Donal Ryan’s From a Low and Quiet Sea, about three men who journey from war-torn Syria to small-town Ireland.First Novel contenders including Stuart Turton’s The Seven Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle, which the judges called a “stunning debut exploring grief and sadness with a great twist,” while shortlisted biographies include Raynor Winn’s The Salt Path, about a couple who, dealing with a terminal health diagnosis and the loss of their home of 20 years, decide to walk a 630-mile trail from Somerset to Dorset; and an autobiography by the playwright and poet Benjamin Zephaniah.Poetry finalists include JO Morgan’s Cold War poem Assurances and a debut collection by Hannah Sullivan.A full list of shortlisted books can be found via www.costa.co.uk/costa-book-awards. The winners in each category will be revealed on January 7, and the Book of the Year will be announced at an awards ceremony in London on January 29. — AFP-Relaxnews