Aquazzura adds a dash of bling to jewellery-inspired capsule collection

AQUAZZURA + Sabine Getty So Sabine crystal-embellished suede and PVC mules on Net-a-Porter — Picture courtesy of AQUAZZURA via AFP-Relaxnews

LONDON, Nov 23 — Luxury shoe brand Aquazzura is adding a little dazzle to its latest collection, with the help of five female jewellery designers.

The brand’s designer, Edgardo Osorio, is collaborating with Sabine Getty, Eugenie Niarchos, Anissa Kermiche, Ana Khouri and Noor Fares on his latest project, a five-piece footwear collection that went on sale exclusively at Net-a-Porter this week, as reported by WWD.

The collection features everything from mules to platform sandals, priced US$825-US$1195 (RM3,462-RM5,014), with each jeweller creating her own piece.

“These girls are a new generation of designers, each with a unique point of view, modernising the fine-jewellery sector for a customer looking for something new, outside of the traditional way of wearing jewellery, Osorio told WWD. He added: “I wanted the shoes to also show the designers’ style and be something they would love to wear.”

Since being founded by Osorio in 2011, Aquazzura has gone on to carve out a reputation as a celebrity go-to for red carpet events, and is sold at over 300 retailers in more than 58 countries worldwide. Osorio is known for an openness to collaboration, and has previously teamed up with names such as Olivia Palermo, Poppy Delevingne and Claudia Schiffer, as well brands including Salvatore Ferragamo.

See the collaborative capsule. — AFP-Relaxnews