24-hour restaurants, roadside dining put customers’ lives at risk

Customers sitting on tables set by the roadside at a Chinese restaurant in Bandar Sri Damansara, November 20, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — It has become the norm for the city dwellers to frequent the 24-hour restaurants and roadside food stalls to satisfy their midnight cravings for food or snacks.

Due to the growing number of customers and greater profit, many food traders and restaurant operators were no longer care about customers’ safety by placing extra table and chairs on parking areas and sidewalks.

Bernama’s recent checks at Taman Desa, Jalan Klang Lama and Taman OUG here found that it was quite a common scene to see tables and chairs were being placed at the sidewalks and parking areas.

These food operators seemed indifferent towards other people’s inconveniences as their inconsiderate actions obstructed the traffic and the sidewalks would be off-limits to the public as tables and chairs filled the space.

Private college student Mandy Chen, 25, said she often had difficulty finding a parking space whenever she wanted to eat at the restaurant as parking spaces were often turned into dining areas.

“Whenever I need to pass through in front of these eateries, I will be worried and extra cautious not to hit anyone who are having their dinner on the roadside,” she told Bernama.

Night market trader Ahmad Zulkifley Mohamad, 41, said that some food stall operators pleaded ignorance despite complaints from customers or other traders by placing tables and chairs that would obstruct the traffic.

“From my understanding, before anyone can put extra tables and chairs they need to apply for permission from Local Authorities and even then there is a limit... we tried to tell them (food operators) not to obstruct the traffic but we got scolded instead... we really don’t want any accidents that will cost the lives of the customers,” he said.

On Sunday, a 57-year-old woman was killed while four were injured when a four-wheel drive vehicle skidded and rammed into the crowd who were eating in the car park near a restaurant in Taman Equine, Seri Kembangan.

A similar incident also occurred at a 24-hour restaurant in Section 14, Petaling Jaya on May 25, 2003 when a sales assistant, Nur Shuhaila Tajudin, 19, was killed and her friends were seriously injured when a car driven by a private college student crashed into them when they were having dinner outside the restaurant.

Yesterday, Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad called on the public to report to Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) if they knew of any bribery cases between the enforcement officers and restaurant operators around the capital city.

Khalid was commenting on the allegations made by Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng that DBKL enforcement officers were being bribed by restaurant operators to allow them to operate their businesses in prohibited areas, especially in parking areas.

Meanwhile, DBKL Enforcement Department director Azman Mahmood said most of those who were misusing parking areas for their businesses were 24-hour restaurant operators.

He said his department had carried out operations consistently throughout the capital from time to time to address the issue.

“For any food traders and restaurant operators found to have abused the public parking areas, the DBKL will confiscate tables and chairs and other goods under Section 46 (1) of the Street, Drainage and Building Act 1974 and Licencing of Hawkers (Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur) By-laws 2016, and they will also be issued a RM2,000 compound,” he said. — Bernama