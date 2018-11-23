ICERD unnecessary, Federal Constitution defends rights of all Malaysians, says Johor exco

Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali said there is actually no necessity for Malaysia to ratify conventions such as the ICERD due to the Federal Constitution. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Nov 23 — Johor welcomes the Federal government’s decision not to ratify the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), as the state believes the Federal Constitution itself is capable of upholding the rights of all Malaysians, a state exco said.

State information, entrepreneurship development, cooperatives and creative economy committee chairman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali said there is actually no necessity for Malaysia to ratify conventions such as the ICERD due to the Federal Constitution.

“For the Johor state government, we will continue to defend the Federal Constitution that has been agreed upon by all races during the formation of Malaysia,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail today.

Sheikh Umar said the Federal government’s decision does not really have an impact on most Johoreans as the state is known for unity as well as inclusivity of all ethnicities, cultures and languages.

“This unity and diversity in Johor have been in place since the reign of Sultan Sir Abu Bakar, the ‘The Father of Modern Johor’ in the 19th century,” he said.

The Johor administration had on November 16 said it will reject ICERD if it violates any of the matters set forth in Article 153 of the Federal Constitution.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Osman Sapian was reported as saying that the state government’s stand was because the issue raised was no longer a political agenda of the party if it touched on the Federal Constitution.

Article 153 grants the Yang di-Pertuan Agong the responsibility for safeguarding the special position of the Malays and natives of Sabah and Sarawak and the legitimate interests of other communities.

Sheikh Umar, who is also the Paloh assemblyman, added that the decision was also timely for Johor as the state can better focus on other pressing issues related to its economy and growth.

“The people’s expectations of the new government at this time is very high in ensuring that the country is well-governed and its economic returns are enjoyed by all,” he said.

Sheikh Umar said Putrajaya’s decision not to ratify ICERD will also put an end to the Opposition’s move to stir up racial issues.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister’s Office announced in a statement that the government will not ratify ICERD.

It said the government will continue to defend the Federal Constitution that contains the social contract that has been agreed upon by representatives from all races during the formation of this country.