Sophie Turner designs bracelet for Louis Vuitton and UNICEF

Louis Vuitton Instagram 2018 featuring Sophie Turner — Picture courtesy of Instagram / @louisvuitton via AFP-Relaxnews

LOS ANGELES, Nov 23 — Sophie Turner has landed a new role shining a light on children’s humanitarian issues for Louis Vuitton.

The Game of Thrones actress has teamed up with the luxury French label to promote its #makeapromise campaign, which supports Unicef in raising funds for children who are victims of humanitarian crises worldwide via the sales of its new ‘Silver Lockit’ bracelet.

A total of US$100 (RM420) from the sale of every bracelet goes to the non-profit organisation for the cause.

Turner also had a hand in designing the jewelry, which resembles a traditional friendship bracelet adorned with a silver bunny rabbit charm. “I wanted my bracelet to hold luck for all the children whom the proceeds from this bracelet go to,” the star explained to her 8 million Instagram followers. “So I wanted to integrate the idea of luck and also inclusion of many countries and cultures. I wanted to have the braids made of two colours; red and white. Red is considered a lucky colour in China. And the white coincides with my idea for having the little circular charm on the bracelet, a rabbit. A. Because WHITE rabbits are considered very lucky in the UK and a rabbit foot is considered lucky in many parts of Europe, China, Africa, North and South America.”

“The idea of the #makeapromise campaign comes from children,” Michael Burke, chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, told British Vogue. “When they make a promise, they mean it, and they seal it with a pinky promise. Children show us a simple way to change the world.”

The ongoing partnership between Unicef and Louis Vuitton has raised over US$6 million since it began in 2016. — AFP-Relaxnews