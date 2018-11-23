English National Ballet to board luxury dance-themed cruise

The English National Ballet boards the Queen Mary 2 — Picture courtesy of Chris Ison/Cunard via AFP-Relaxnews

LONDON, nov 23 — Lovers of the ballet will be interested to learn that the luxury liner Queen Mary 2 is bringing aboard members of the English National Ballet to teach guests how to properly execute a plié and perform the iconic piece Swan Lake at sea.

On the transatlantic crossing from Southampton to New York next summer, guests will be able to meet six lead dancers from the British ballet company, including principal dancer Erina Takahashi and first soloist James Streeter.

They’ll be given rare access to the dancers and will be able to drop in on morning ballet classes and rehearsals ahead of their grand performance of Swan Lake on the high seas.

In line with the growing trend for adult ballet classes, guests will also be able to sign up for daily workshops taught directly by the professional dancers.

In recent years, adult ballet classes have been taking gyms by storm. One of the biggest leaders in the niche fitness market is former prima ballerina Mary Helen Bowers, who has trained Victoria’s Secret models and actresses at her New York studio Ballet Beautiful. She also famously trained Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis for the movie 2010 movie Black Swan.

Aboard the Queen Mary 2, dancers will also offer an inside look into their lives while ballet-themed films and documentaries will be shown throughout the ocean-crossing.

Less Tchaikovsky, more Bee Gees? Celebrity Cruises has a disco-themed cruise setting sail February 14 towards the Caribbean.

Meanwhile “Dance the Atlantic” is a seven-night voyage scheduled for August 11-18, 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews