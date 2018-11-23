Trio charged with murder of man at oil palm plantation

TELUK INTAN, Nov 23 — Three men were charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a man at an oil palm plantation last week.

Wong Mun Fai, Tan Chun How, both aged 27, and Ng Yoke Soon, 44, were charged with killing Heng Wei Yong, 21, at the entrance of the plantation in Jalan Kampung Banjar here, between 12.05am and 12.30am on Nov 15.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder which carries the mandatory death penalty, upon conviction.

The charge was read to the trio before Magistrate Syahdatul Kamilah Zakaria.

However, no plea was recorded.

Nur Azimah Che Ismail appeared for the prosecution, while Wong and Tan were represented by counsels Datuk Naran Singh and V. Santhiran respectively. Ng was not represented.

The court set Jan 11 for mention pending chemistry and post-mortem reports. — Bernama