Axiata’s net profit falls to RM132.07m for Q3

An Axiata logo is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur January 3, 2013. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Axiata Group Bhd’s net profit fell to RM132.07 million for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2018 from RM238.53 million recorded in the same period last year.

Revenue also declined to RM6 billion from RM6.2 billion previously.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, Axiata said for the quarter under review, the ringgit strengthened against all regional currencies, leading to an adverse foreign exchange (forex) translation impact on its headline performance.

It said profit after tax and minority interest also declined 44.6 per cent to RM132.1 million in view of higher unrealised forex loss from translation of US dollar denominated loan and higher finance cost.

On its outlook, Axiata expected its performance to be generally in line with its headline Key Performance Indicators.

Assuming constant currency, Axiata expected revenue to grow 6.3 per cent for the 2018 financial year, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was anticipated to grow 5.8 per cent. — Bernama