IOI Properties net profit slips to RM111.96m in Q1

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — IOI Properties Group Bhd’s net profit declined to RM111.96 million for the first quarter ended Sept 30, 2018 (Q1) from RM245.10 million chalked up in the same period a year ago.

Revenue also fell to RM560.06 million from RM882.77 million previously, mainly due to lower contribution from the property development segment, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia.

The group’s performance in the segment was lower in Q1 predominantly due to lower sales from Singapore arising from fewer units remaining for sale in ‘The Trilinq’ project and lower contribution from the development projects in Malaysia.

“This is due to less progress works from ongoing development projects as the sales are mainly from the completed projects.

“The impact is partly offset by higher contribution from our China operations arising from the recent launch of high-rise condominium that achieved high sales take-up rate,” it added.

On outlook, the company said although the property market in Malaysia continued to be subdued in the short term, the group remained cautiously optimistic that demand for properties in strategic locations integrated with good transportation infrastructure and close proximity to amenities will continue to draw prospective buyers. — Bernama