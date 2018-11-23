Court records consent judgement in Neelofa’s suit against Oh My Media

Celebrity entrepreneur Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor at Ilham Tower in Kuala Lumpur June 18, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — The High Court here today recorded the consent judgement in a suit filed by popular TV host and actress Neelofa against the operator of news portal Oh My Media (OMM) after both parties agreed to settle the matter amicably through the mediation process.

Neelofa, 29, whose real name is Noor Neelofa Mohd Noor, had filed the suit against OMM Sdn Bhd over defamatory articles on the launch of her Be Lofa turban and shawl collection at Zouk and the Women’s Icon Award which was awarded to her.

Neelofa’s lawyer Amira Farhana Mohd Yasir, when met by reporters, said both parties had agreed to settle the case according to certain terms and the consent judgement was recorded before Judicial Commissioner Darryl Goon Siew Chye.

However, the terms of the settlement were not revealed to the media.

On Oct 24, Neelofa and OMM Sdn Bhd, represented by lawyer Aiman Ariff Abdul Azij, agreed to settle the case amicably through the mediation process conducted at the High Court Mediation Centre, here.

Neelofa filed the suit last September, claiming that OMM Media, as the defendant, had produced and published two defamatory articles against her on its website.

In her statement of claims, Neelofa claimed that the articles published on March 5 and April 11, had tarnished her reputation as a celebrity.

She also claimed that the articles by implication or innuendo accused her of having been rejected from receiving an award from the Malaysian government and gave the impression that she was a person of no morals and a hypocrite.

The actress also alleged that the contents of the articles were not true and that they were published by the defendant without giving her the opportunity to deny the statements.

Neelofa had also sued the operator of Rotikaya news portal for the publication of similar articles. — Bernama