Former KL DID chief gets 26 months’ jail, fined RM133,326

SHAH ALAM, Nov 23 — Former Kuala Lumpur Drainage and Irrigation Department director, Datuk Abu Bakar Mohd Yusof was today sentenced to 26 months’ jail and fined RM133,326.40 after he was found guilty of accepting bribes in the form of hotel accommodation and RM20,000 cash from a company proprietor between 2014 and 2015.

Judge Rozilah Salleh also sentenced the department’s former draughtsman, Mohd Nasir Mohd Isa, to 42 months’ jail and fined him RM222,500 for accepting bribes in the form of hotel accommodation and RM40,500 cash from the same proprietor.

She passed the sentence after the testimony of the defence witnesses failed to cast any reasonable doubt on the prosecution’s case and in fact, had strengthened its case on the whole.

“Based on the accused’s health and age factors, I feel sympathy (for him) but this is a very serious offence. Corruption is a crime, of which we don’t see who the victims are.

“It is justice in this present world and I’ve made my decision based on the testimony of the witnesses. I hope if you live long enough, you won’t do it (offence) again as you will be judged more scrupulously (in the hereafter) if it’s not thorough enough here (in this world).

“I hope this sentence will make you remorseful and serve as a lesson for us all so that Allah will forgive our sins,” the judge said. — Bernama