YTL Power’s net profit eases to RM126.28m for Q1

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — YTL Power International Bhd’s net profit eased to RM126.28 million for the first quarter ended Sept 30, 2018 from RM132.62 million chalked up in the same period last year.

Revenue rose to RM2.8 billion from RM2.58 billion previously.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, it said the lower profits were primarily attributed to absence of a one-off pension credit recognised in the preceding quarter by its water and sewerage segment

On its power generation business segment, it said YTL Power Generation Sdn Bhd had commenced operation on Sept 1,2017 for the supply of 585 megawatts of capacity from the existing facility in Paka, Terengganu, for a term of three years 10 months, expiring on June 30, 2021.

“YTL Power Generation is expected to perform satisfactorily as it operates under a regulatory regime,” it added. — Bernama