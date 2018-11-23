Technician wins over RM3.1m in new lottery game

A technician from Selangor is an overnight millionaire after bagging the first prize in the new Da Ma Cai 3+3 Bonus game. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — A technician from Selangor is an overnight millionaire after bagging the first prize in the new Da Ma Cai 3+3 Bonus game.

The man in his 40s, who was born in the year of the rat on the Chinese zodiac calendar, said the magic six digits that gave him the win comprised the numbers from a receipt, which he combined with his zodiac animal.

“I would usually drop by the Da Ma Cai outlet to buy my favourite numbers after work. While taking money out from my wallet, I noticed a piece of paper with a six-digit serial number printed on it. It was a donation receipt from an old folks’ home I had contributed to recently.

“The number 123901 was the receipt number. I was born in 1972, so I picked the zodiac Rat as the Bonus,” he said when claiming his prize money totalling over RM3.1 million recently.

The winner said he would donate part of his prize money to charity.

Da Ma Cai’s 3+3D Bonus is a new number forecasting game offering three bonus prizes. To play, you must buy a lottery and choose six digits and one of the 12 animals from the Chinese zodiac.

The first prize of RM120,000 goes to the person whose six digits match those drawn from the lottery in the exact order. Those whose numbers and zodiac animal are in the exact order as drawn win the bonus prize.

The game offers the highest fixed odd prize in the country for all its prize categories.

Da Ma Cai is a brand of authorised forecast operator Pan Malaysian Pools Sdn Bhd.