Sarawak Report editor confirms probed for defamation

Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown speaks during an interview at Amcorp Mall, Petaling Jaya May 21, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 23 — Police today recorded a statement from investigative journalist Clare Rewcastle-Brown in connection with a lawsuit filed by the Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nur Zahirah.

Her statement was taken at the Bukit Aman federal police headquarters here.

The Sarawak Report founder and editor told reporters that the session, which began at noon, lasted some three hours.

“I’m being investigated under Section 500 of the Penal Code for defamation as well as under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,” she said.

Rewcastle-Brown said she expected to give a statement again to the police, and that she would give her full cooperation.

Sultanah Nur Zahirah filed the lawsuit on Wednesday against Rewcastle-Brown and two others for defaming her in a book on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad issue. — Bernama